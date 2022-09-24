3 baby chimps abducted from animal sanctuary; abductors demanding ransom money

Three chimpanzees were abducted from a Congo animal sanctuary and the kidnappers are demanding ransom. (Source: Jeunes Animaux Confisqués au Katanga)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three baby chimpanzees were abducted from an animal sanctuary in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The sanctuary said it is facing ransom demands for money after the animals were stolen.

The incident reportedly happened on Sept. 9 around 3 a.m. when kidnappers broke into the sanctuary and took the animals.

Hours later, the abductors reportedly sent the owners messages and videos demanding money for the chimpanzees’ return.

The sanctuary said they would not pay any ransom because it would set a bad precedent.

Authorities are investigating the incident and said they are trying to identify the kidnappers.

Representatives with the sanctuary said this is the first time something like this has happened involving their animals.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Property taxes increasing to assist Southeast Health
Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions
Slocomb man ejected during wreck dies
Horizon Bar and Grill, formally known as Teaser Rock Hard Cabaret
Commissioners fear bar is Teasers with another name
Wiregrass bakery opens cake ATM to better serve their customers
Dothan welcomes sweet new ATM
Artez Hammonds was sentenced to death in 1996
Convicted Dothan nurse killer execution on hold

Latest News

Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam
FNF Live Game of the Week - Dothan vs. Baker
Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General...
China underscores commitment to Taiwan, warns interlopers
Jeremy Morris has been charged with numerous sex crimes in Dale County.
Dale County man charged in multi-state sex investigation