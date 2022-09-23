Wiregrass non-profit holds yard sale fundraiser to benefit foster kids and families

Their mission is to provide support for foster families by offering a closet full of free supplies.
Anna Benak of Fostering Hope talks about their fundraising yard sale
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Fostering Hope is a non-profit organization based out of Headland.

Those supplies include clothes, shoes, school supplies, cribs, strollers, diapers, and more.

They provide their services for free, so they rely on fundraisers to keep up with operating costs.

The yard sale will continue into Saturday September 24 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

