Week 4 FNF Player of the Week: Dothan RB Raymon Blackmon

By Justin McNelley
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Our Week 4 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is Dothan running back Raymon Blackmon.

Blackmon rushed for over 230 yards and scored four touchdowns in Dothan’s win over Smiths Station.

