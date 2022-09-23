Week 4 FNF Player of the Week: Dothan RB Raymon Blackmon

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Our Week 4 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is Dothan running back Raymon Blackmon.

Blackmon rushed for over 230 yards and scored four touchdowns in Dothan’s win over Smiths Station.

