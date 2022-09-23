WATCH: Dothan welcome Baker to Rip-Hewes for Homecoming

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As homecoming festivities are celebrated at Rip-Hewes Stadium tonight, a big 7A non-region clash will be happening in Week 5 of the 2022 season on the gridiron as the Dothan Wolves battle the Baker Hornets.

The Wolves and Hornets will be meeting for the first time ever in football. Dothan as it is began play in 2019 after the consolidation of Dothan, the Tigers who dated back to 1912, and Northview, the Cougars who began play in 1978. Neither the old Dothan or Northview faced Baker, who have had an active program since 1951.

Dothan will look to continue an impressive 2022 campaign, being currently ranked #9 in 7A according to the Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings with a 4-1 record. The Wolves are coming off back-to-back region wins, a 14-10 victory over Prattville in Week 3 and last week’s high scoring 57-43 triumph over Smiths Station. Dothan’s lone loss of the year was at Auburn, in a lopsided 42-14 defeat.

For Baker, they’ll look to bounce back after a tough region loss last week at Daphne by a score of 25-14. The Hornets are 2-3 on the year, losing in their first two games of the season to Theodore (32-3) and Wetumpka (24-21) before bouncing back to start region play with two big wins over Davidson (41-16) and Foley (56-35) before last week’s derailment.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.