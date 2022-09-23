U.S. Supreme Court says execution of Alan Miller can proceed

Alan Eugene Miller
Alan Eugene Miller(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The United States Supreme Court ruled Thursday evening that the execution of 57-year-old Alan Miller can proceed.

Earlier this week, a U.S. judge blocked the state from executing Miller by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia. This decision came after Miller claimed the state lost paperwork requesting an alternative to lethal injection.

The state of Alabama appealed that order. The case was sent to the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday for a decision.

The state is prepared to go forward with the execution, if it can be performed before the death warrant expires at midnight.

Miller was found guilty and sentenced to death in a 1999 workplace shooting that killed three men.

Supreme Court says lethal injection of Alabama inmate can happen
Supreme Court says lethal injection of Alabama inmate can happen(SCOTUS)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Missing Coffee County man found dead
Missing Coffee County man found dead from motorcycle crash
Debra Johnson Strickland pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two reduced assault charges, one a...
Former Elba principal receives 10-year sentence for causing wreck
According to information obtained by News 4 from Houston County Sheriff’s Office, after an...
Police: Rehobeth man sets own home on fire, turns self in
Artez Hammonds was sentenced to death in 1996
Convicted Dothan nurse killer execution on hold
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

U.S. Senator Tuberville (R-AL)
Tuberville, Manchin ask collectives for feedback to drive NIL legislation
Jerry Folmar was arrested on charges of possession of obscene material and dissemination of...
Covington County man had hundreds of child porn images, sheriff says
Geneva County woman pleads guilty to murder
Geneva County woman pleads guilty to murder
Horizon Bar and Grill, formally known as Teaser Rock Hard Cabaret
Commissioners fear bar is Teasers with another name