US Supreme Court says Alabama can carry out execution

Alan Eugene Miller
Alan Eugene Miller(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — A divided U.S. Supreme Court says Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting.

Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller from going forward.

Lower courts had blocked the lethal injunction after Miller’s attorneys said the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative execution method.

Miller was convicted of killing three people in a 1999 workplace rampage.

