There’s a new Pickleball League starting in Dothan

PRESS RELEASE:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services is offering an opportunity for people of all ages and experience levels to join a Pickleball League at Eastgate Park in Dothan.

A special chance to learn how to play will take place on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Eastgate Park Pickleball Courts. The Pickleball League will continue every Tuesday night for eight weeks.

The league is free and all equipment will be provided. There is no pre-registration required. For more information about our programs and facilities, please contact us at 334.615.3700, visit us on the web at www.dothanleisureservices.org

