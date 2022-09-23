Paid parking rates increasing in PCB

Paid parking in Panama City Beach is increasing.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The price to park in Panama City Beach is going up.

On Thursday, Panama City Beach Council Members voted to increase daily parking and hourly parking fees at three locations. Hourly parking fees will be $2 an hour, it was previously $1. Also, the max for the day will be $12 instead of $6. The new rates will go into effect on October 1st.

The three paid parking locations impacted are Richard Jackson Blvd. at Ocean Towers, Churchwell Dr. at Front Beach Road and Thomas Drive at Ripley’s.

