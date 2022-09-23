Ozark Dale County Library’s new location opening in October

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - After months of renovations, moving, and setting up at their new location, the Ozark Dale County Library have announced the date for their official grand opening.

In a PSA release from the library, they locked in a date of Thursday, October 27 at 10 a.m. for the opening of their new building at 296 North Union Avenue in Ozark.

As part of the grand opening, members of the Ozark Area Chamber of Commerce and other area dignitaries will be present for a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m.

The library said that they are planning on offering a variety of special activities as part of the opening day celebrations, with further details expected later through their monthly newsletter, social media, and at ozarklibrary.com.

Ozark Dale County Library also extended a big thank you to the community, saying in their release “We would like to give a BIG thank you to all 330 donors from our community who helped us get our new library! We could not have made it this far without you and hope you enjoy YOUR new library! We have missed serving our community and look forward to seeing you all again in October!”

