Friends of the Library in need of book donations for fundraiser

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Friends of the Dothan Library are in the midst of preparing for their big fall book sale.

Through that preparation, they are asking for the community’s help with donations.

They are looking for gently used book donations of all kinds. That includes adult, children, hard cover, and paper back, as long as they are in decent condition.

All of the proceeds will go directly to the Dothan Houston County Library System. The Friends of the Library hope to gain as much support from the community as they did last year.

Director Chris Warren said, “Last year the friends had a really successful year they were able to present the library with a check for $42,000 in January, and it’s really important to know that $42,000 was raised almost entirely through selling books for a dollar or two dollars each.”

If you have donations, you can drop them off at any of the branches of the library. The book sale will be open to the public on October 21-29.

To learn more about the Dothan Houston County Library System click HERE.

