Friends of the Library in need of book donations for fundraiser

All of the proceeds will go directly to the Dothan Houston County Library System.
The Friends of the Library generate the majority of their funds through these book sales.
The Friends of the Library generate the majority of their funds through these book sales.(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Friends of the Dothan Library are in the midst of preparing for their big fall book sale.

Through that preparation, they are asking for the community’s help with donations.

They are looking for gently used book donations of all kinds. That includes adult, children, hard cover, and paper back, as long as they are in decent condition.

All of the proceeds will go directly to the Dothan Houston County Library System. The Friends of the Library hope to gain as much support from the community as they did last year.

Director Chris Warren said, “Last year the friends had a really successful year they were able to present the library with a check for $42,000 in January, and it’s really important to know that $42,000 was raised almost entirely through selling books for a dollar or two dollars each.”

If you have donations, you can drop them off at any of the branches of the library. The book sale will be open to the public on October 21-29.

To learn more about the Dothan Houston County Library System click HERE.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Johnson Strickland pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two reduced assault charges, one a...
Former Elba principal receives 10-year sentence for causing wreck
Wiregrass bakery opens cake ATM to better serve their customers
Dothan welcomes sweet new ATM
Artez Hammonds was sentenced to death in 1996
Convicted Dothan nurse killer execution on hold
Horizon Bar and Grill, formally known as Teaser Rock Hard Cabaret
Commissioners fear bar is Teasers with another name
Andrea Wambles pleaded guilty to a 2020 murder
Geneva County woman pleads guilty to 2020 murder

Latest News

The Enterprise Farmer's Market plays host to many big events in the town including Harvest Day.
City of Enterprise prepares for Fall Harvest Day Celebration
Fostering Hope Yard Sale
Wiregrass non-profit holds yard sale fundraiser to benefit foster kids and families
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton
Providence Christian vs. Elba Preview with Elba Head coach Marc Sieving
Providence Christian vs. Elba Preview with Elba head coach Marc Sieving