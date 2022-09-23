Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Southeast Health will receive over two million additional taxpayer dollars annually after Houston County commissioners, without choice, approve a property tax increase for the Dothan hospital.

“We are right now projecting a $10 million operating loss for this fiscal year that ends at the end of this month and the board just approved a budget for next year with a $15 million-dollar operating loss,” Southeast Health Chief Financial Officer Derek Miller told those commissioners on Thursday.

He blamed inflation and a labor shortage for the hospital’s fall on hard times.

Miller said, from 2019 until the present, contract labor costs—mostly traveling nurses-- have soared from $7 million annually to $41 million.

He also pointed to declining federal reimbursements and inflation which he said are taking their toll.

Southeast Health has every legal right to demand an extra 1½ mils of property tax because Houston County voters designated 4 mills for the hospital in 1949.

But for most of the time since, the hospital voluntarily chose to receive less than their full allocation.

For many years it received one mill then jumped to the current 2½ mils when it constructed a medical college about a decade ago.

The commission’s vote to collect the full four percent for Southeast Health is a formality because of that vote 73 years ago.

Nevertheless, two commissioners have concerns.

Commissioner Brandon Shoupe questioned why the hospital is financially frail when it recently received a glowing forecast from highly a regarded credit reporting agency.

“That Fitch rating that came out last year painted a very good picture about the health of the hospital and now the story is different,” Shoupe, who is chairman-elect told News 4.

Commissioner Ricky Herring questioned why the hospital has invested millions into property that has not been improved.

But Chairman Mark Culver took different view.

He sees increased millage not as people paying more but, rather, having paid less for decades because Southeast Health declined its full share of property taxes.

The additional 1 ½ mills equates to $15 in additional taxes per $100,000 in assessed property value.

