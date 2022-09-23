Covington County man had hundreds of child porn images, sheriff says

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Red Level man is behind bars in connection to a child pornography investigation.

Jerry Morris Folmar was arrested by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office Thursday. He is charged with 12 counts of possession of obscene material and two counts of dissemination of obscene matter.

Folmar was booked into the Covington County Jail on $560,000 bail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman said the investigation started with a tip from the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. He said a consented search of several electronic devices revealed “hundreds if not a thousand images of obscene material that involving children.”

“Our children are under attack. Protect your kids. As a parent, you have the authority not only to raise your child but protect them. If you are leery of anything of this nature, call law enforcement,” Turman said in a news release.

