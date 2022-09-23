Covington County man had hundreds of child porn images, sheriff says

Jerry Folmar was arrested on charges of possession of obscene material and dissemination of...
Jerry Folmar was arrested on charges of possession of obscene material and dissemination of obscene matter.(Source: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Red Level man is behind bars in connection to a child pornography investigation.

Jerry Morris Folmar was arrested by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office Thursday. He is charged with 12 counts of possession of obscene material and two counts of dissemination of obscene matter.

Folmar was booked into the Covington County Jail on $560,000 bail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman said the investigation started with a tip from the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. He said a consented search of several electronic devices revealed “hundreds if not a thousand images of obscene material that involving children.”

“Our children are under attack. Protect your kids. As a parent, you have the authority not only to raise your child but protect them. If you are leery of anything of this nature, call law enforcement,” Turman said in a news release.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Missing Coffee County man found dead
Missing Coffee County man found dead from motorcycle crash
Debra Johnson Strickland pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two reduced assault charges, one a...
Former Elba principal receives 10-year sentence for causing wreck
According to information obtained by News 4 from Houston County Sheriff’s Office, after an...
Police: Rehobeth man sets own home on fire, turns self in
Artez Hammonds was sentenced to death in 1996
Convicted Dothan nurse killer execution on hold
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

Alan Eugene Miller
U.S. Supreme Court says execution of Alan Miller can proceed
U.S. Senator Tuberville (R-AL)
Tuberville, Manchin ask collectives for feedback to drive NIL legislation
Geneva County woman pleads guilty to murder
Geneva County woman pleads guilty to murder
Horizon Bar and Grill, formally known as Teaser Rock Hard Cabaret
Commissioners fear bar is Teasers with another name