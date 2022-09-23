Cooler for the weekend

SYNOPSIS – Cooler for Friday with highs in the upper 80s this afternoon and mostly sunny skies. Really cool this evening so if you are heading out to a football game take a jacket with you. The weekend looks nice with just a small chance of a shower on Sunday. Next week we will be a little cooler and keep and eye on the tropics. Tropical Depression 9 formed early this morning models take the storm into south Florida for now but something to watch as we move into the start of next week.

TODAY– Mostly sunny. High near 88°. Winds NE 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 61°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 89°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 92° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 93° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 88° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 87° 0%

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 83° 0%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 85° 10%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 59° High: 85° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY - Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 15-20 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

