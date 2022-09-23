Cooler nights; tracking the tropics

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – High temperatures will be in the upper 80s this weekend but lower dew points will make it much more barrable outside. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s. Keeping an eye on the Caribbean as Tropical Depression nine has formed. Models are showing the system strengthen into a hurricane and moving toward the state of Florida. The exact location is still to be determined along with the timing of the storm. As of right now it is looking to make landfall in the middle of next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 61°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny, cooler. High near 87°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cooler. Low near 64°. Winds light E 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 90° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 91° 10%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 87° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 85° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 83° 5%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 59° High: 80° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Johnson Strickland pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two reduced assault charges, one a...
Former Elba principal receives 10-year sentence for causing wreck
Wiregrass bakery opens cake ATM to better serve their customers
Dothan welcomes sweet new ATM
Artez Hammonds was sentenced to death in 1996
Convicted Dothan nurse killer execution on hold
Horizon Bar and Grill, formally known as Teaser Rock Hard Cabaret
Commissioners fear bar is Teasers with another name
Andrea Wambles pleaded guilty to a 2020 murder
Geneva County woman pleads guilty to 2020 murder

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-23-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-23-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 23, 2022
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-22-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-22-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-21-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-21-22