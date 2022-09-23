Cooler nights; tracking the tropics

SYNOPSIS – High temperatures will be in the upper 80s this weekend but lower dew points will make it much more barrable outside. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s. Keeping an eye on the Caribbean as Tropical Depression nine has formed. Models are showing the system strengthen into a hurricane and moving toward the state of Florida. The exact location is still to be determined along with the timing of the storm. As of right now it is looking to make landfall in the middle of next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 61°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny, cooler. High near 87°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cooler. Low near 64°. Winds light E 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 90° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 91° 10%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 87° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 85° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 83° 5%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 59° High: 80° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

