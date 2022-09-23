Commissioners fear bar is Teasers with another name

Horizon Bar and Grill is asking Houston County Commissioners to approve its liquor license request.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A nightclub with a history of violence plans to reopen using another name.

Horizon Bar and Grill is asking Houston County Commissioners to approve its liquor license request.

Before it closed last year, the establishment was known as Teasers, a strip club.

“I know they had a lot of violence and criminal activity,” Commissioner Brandon Shoupe recalled on Thursday.

He is concerned that Teasers management will operate Horizon which is in his district.

The club’s worst violence came in 2012 when Ryan Clark Petersen fatally shot three people and wounded another.

Then in 2021 another shooting occurred, and the bar closed soon afterwards.

Commissioner Ricky Herring wants to hear from applicant Mike Kent who was not present when commissioners informally discussed the matter on Thursday.

Several who live in the Wicksburg area, where the bar is situated, are expected to speak against the liquor license application before it is voted on Monday.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Missing Coffee County man found dead
Missing Coffee County man found dead from motorcycle crash
Debra Johnson Strickland pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two reduced assault charges, one a...
Former Elba principal receives 10-year sentence for causing wreck
According to information obtained by News 4 from Houston County Sheriff’s Office, after an...
Police: Rehobeth man sets own home on fire, turns self in
Artez Hammonds was sentenced to death in 1996
Convicted Dothan nurse killer execution on hold
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

Geneva County woman pleads guilty to murder
Geneva County woman pleads guilty to murder
Newton Elementary sees improved reading scores
Newton Elementary sees improved reading scores
Wiregrass bakery opens cake ATM to better serve their customers
Dothan welcomes sweet new ATM
Newton Elementary sees improved reading scores
Newton Elementary sees improved reading scores