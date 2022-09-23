City of Enterprise prepares for Fall Harvest Day Celebration

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise is prepared to celebrate the start of fall.

The city’s Fall Harvest Day event will pay tribute to the importance of agriculture in the Wiregrass.

Local produce vendors will be there selling cotton, corn, and peanuts, along with other fall themed products. A cake walk, scarecrow costume contest, and arts and crafts vendors will also be out to provide fun for the whole family.

Organizers hope that this event will introduce people to the importance of agriculture in this community.

Special Projects Coordinator of Enterprise Kay Kirkland said, “We hope that it will bring some awareness especially those who haven’t been raised in an agricultural environment, and we hope that they will get a little tiny glimpse of what it’s like during harvest season in an agricultural area.”

The harvest celebration is September 24 at 7 a.m. at the Enterprise Farmer’s Market.

To learn more about Fall Harvest Day click HERE.

