Alabama execution called off for time and medical concerns

The halt came three hours after a divided U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for the execution to begin.
FILE - This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate...
FILE - This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Alan Eugene Miller, who was convicted of capital murder in a workplace shooting rampage that killed three men in 1999. Miller, scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection on Sept. 22, 2022, says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method.(Alabama Department of Corrections via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) - Alabama officials have called off the lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate’s veins.

Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said prison officials called off Thursday’s execution after they determined inmate Alan Miller’s, “veins could not be accessed in accordance with our protocol” before a midnight deadline to get the execution underway.

Miller has been returned to his cell at the south Alabama prison, Hamm said.

