Wallace professors share the importance of literacy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College’s Adult Education department is sharing their love of literacy with children in the Wiregrass.

School faculty visited Newton Elementary today for Family Literacy Week

Staff read stories and talked about books and the messages behind them.

The College’s goal with this visit was to show that reading can be fun.

Nationally, Alabama’s reading rate is low, which makes it important to start encouraging good habits early.

Wallace’s Director of Adult Education Barbra Steger said, “But if we start earlier on, in teaching students how to read, in reading to our students again, their future success is dependent upon them having an early start to reading.”

Around 15% of people who live in Alabama lack proper reading skills.

