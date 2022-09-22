Wallace professors share the importance of literacy

Wallace Community College adult education professors set out to teach kids the importance of reading
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College’s Adult Education department is sharing their love of literacy with children in the Wiregrass.

School faculty visited Newton Elementary today for Family Literacy Week

Staff read stories and talked about books and the messages behind them.

The College’s goal with this visit was to show that reading can be fun.

Nationally, Alabama’s reading rate is low, which makes it important to start encouraging good habits early.

Wallace’s Director of Adult Education Barbra Steger said, “But if we start earlier on, in teaching students how to read, in reading to our students again, their future success is dependent upon them having an early start to reading.”

Around 15% of people who live in Alabama lack proper reading skills.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Missing Coffee County man found dead
Missing Coffee County man found dead from motorcycle crash
Debra Johnson Strickland pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two reduced assault charges, one a...
Former Elba principal receives 10-year sentence for causing wreck
According to information obtained by News 4 from Houston County Sheriff’s Office, after an...
Police: Rehobeth man sets own home on fire, turns self in
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Artez Hammonds was sentenced to death in 1996
Convicted Dothan nurse killer execution on hold

Latest News

Newton Elementary sees improved reading scores
Newton Elementary sees improved reading scores
Wiregrass bakery opens cake ATM to better serve their customers
Dothan welcomes sweet new ATM
Newton Elementary sees improved reading scores
Newton Elementary sees improved reading scores
Wiregrass bakery opens cake ATM to better serve their customers
Wiregrass bakery opens cake ATM to better serve their customers