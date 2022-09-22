Turning A Bit Cooler

SYNOPSIS – Relief from the heat is on the way for the end of the week and the start of the weekend. We’ll see highs ease into the upper 80s, with lows in the lower to middle 60s this weekend. We’re keeping a close eye on a developing tropical system in the Caribbean, which could move into the Gulf early next week.

TONIGHT – A few clouds and a stray shower or sprinkles early, then mostly clear overnight. Low near 70°. Winds NW/N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny, cooler. High near 89°. Winds ENE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cooler. Low near 61°. Winds light ENE.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 61° High: 89° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 92° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 93° 10%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 88° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 87° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 83° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

