Statewide coalition held to discuss electric vehicles in Alabama

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday will provide opening comments at the Drive Electric Alabama Electric Vehicle Summit. The statewide coalition will feature discussions on EV initiatives in Alabama.

Governor Ivey will be joined by Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association President Ron Davis, and it is anticipated that Governor Ivey will speak on Alabama’s unique position to be a leader in EV production.

