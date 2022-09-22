DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Spark Theater Company presents Emotional Baggage to the Wiregrass starting September 23rd & 24th at the Spark Theater Studio located at 1330 Hartford Hwy, Suite 5.

This unique production has been entirely student led by the Spark students!

It tells the story of 7 strangers stuck in a subway station weighed down by their own individual baggage. Will they escape? Can they let go?

Tickets available at www.sparktheatercompany.com

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.