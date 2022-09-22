‘She’s the backbone of our family’; Mobile woman turns 102

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Birthday celebrations are in order for one Mobile resident. Gurdie Mae Ealey turned 102 on Tuesday.

Linda Hill, Ealey’s daughter, says Ealey moved to Mobile when she was in her 20s, and she became a professional seamstress. She ran her own business called “Gurdie’s” from her home. She was known to sew for everyone-- regardless of their background.

Hill says Ealey always helped others throughout her life and was constantly looking for ways to be generous.

For people that couldn’t afford to buy clothes--or large families struggling to provide for their children-- she would lower her prices to help them out.

Hill says Ealey often sat on her porch when kids got out of school. She would break up fights and sit down with kids until they “cooled down.” Hill says it wasn’t uncommon to see Ealey surrounded by children.

Hill says Ealey’s secret to longevity is “putting God in front.” She adds that Ealey takes her daily vitamins, stays hydrated, and keeps her mind sharp. One activity Ealey likes to do is color detailed coloring books.

“The crazy thing is-- her coloring pages look like art-- she does more than just color it. She knows how to make it look pretty,” said Hill.

“It’s four generations all together so it was really great, we were all very happy to have her still, and she’s so blessed and we’re so blessed to honestly still have her. She’s been the backbone of our family,” said Kierra, Ealey’s great-granddaughter.

“I’m grateful and I praise the Lord. Amen, amen,” said Ealey.

FOX10 news wishes Gurdie Mae Ealey a very ‘happy birthday.’

