Record heat possible today

SYNOPSIS – Today is the first day of fall but it won’t feel like it. We could see record breaking heat this afternoon with a forecast high of 98 degrees so stay hydrated! A weak cold front will move through for the weekend and drop the humidity and overnight lows into the 60s. A shower or two possible on Sunday with a shot of cooler weather coming in during the first half of next week.

TODAY– Partly sunny, HOT! High near 98°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 70°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 91°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 64° High: 88° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 92° 20%

MON: Sunny. Low: 69° High: 92° 10%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 88° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 87° 0%

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 83° 0%

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 81° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY - Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

