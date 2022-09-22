Record heat possible today
From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Today is the first day of fall but it won’t feel like it. We could see record breaking heat this afternoon with a forecast high of 98 degrees so stay hydrated! A weak cold front will move through for the weekend and drop the humidity and overnight lows into the 60s. A shower or two possible on Sunday with a shot of cooler weather coming in during the first half of next week.
TODAY– Partly sunny, HOT! High near 98°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%
TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 70°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%
TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 91°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%
EXTENDED
SAT: Sunny. Low: 64° High: 88° 0%
SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 92° 20%
MON: Sunny. Low: 69° High: 92° 10%
TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 88° 0%
WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 87° 0%
THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 83° 0%
FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 81° 0%
COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY - Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft
