Newton Elementary sees improved reading scores

NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - One Wiregrass school is working to put reading skills at the forefront of education.

Newton Elementary School was recently named a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.

That award is based off of their student’s test scores and they believe encouraging reading was a huge part of that success.

Newton employs a designated reading coach who helps students reach their benchmarks.

One of those goals is that by the third grade, each student must be able to understand certain reading material.

If they don’t, they are held back.

The purpose is to keep students on top of their grade level.

Reading Coach April Jones says Newton Elementary’s success is due to the international focus on reading by their teachers.

“You know, we’re one of the best in the state and, you know, not because we just tell parents what to do, but our teachers every day are intentionally making sure that those kids have those foundational skills and they also share that with parents at home. You know, when I was in the classroom, one thing that I did if parents didn’t know how, I asked them to come in so I could show them how,” Jones said.

Jones wanted to emphasize the importance of parents reading to their children.

She says the personal connection and love of reading will thrive if fostered at home.

Governor Ivey proclaimed September 18-24 as National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week in the state of Alabama.

