News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the weekend of September 22, 2022
- Holiday Trip to the Biltmore Estate | Booking from now until October 15
- DHCLS Teen Nature Club | Thursday, September 22
- Story Time at the Marianna Library | Friday, September 23
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, September 23
- STP presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” | Friday, September 23 - Sunday, September 25
- 11th Annual Sickle Cell Walk-A-Thon | Saturday, September 24
- Enterprise Farmers Market | Saturday, September 24
- Champions of Gospel Live 2022 | Saturday, September 24
- Plus, more on the News4 Community Calendar!
