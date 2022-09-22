EHS student on Capitol Hill

EHS student Evelyn Holmes-Smith talks with Rep. Barry Moore on Girls Wrestling Advocacy Day
EHS student Evelyn Holmes-Smith talks with Rep. Barry Moore on Girls Wrestling Advocacy Day(U.S. Representative Barry Moore)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Two-time Wrestling State Champion and Enterprise High School student Evelyn Holmes-Smith met with U.S. Representative Barry Moore for Girls Wrestling Advocacy Day.

Holmes-Smith discussed her many achievements both on an off the mat, including her recognition from the Enterprise City Council last month.

She spoke with Rep. Moore about her desire for a separate girls wrestling division in Alabama.

