EHS student on Capitol Hill
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Two-time Wrestling State Champion and Enterprise High School student Evelyn Holmes-Smith met with U.S. Representative Barry Moore for Girls Wrestling Advocacy Day.
Holmes-Smith discussed her many achievements both on an off the mat, including her recognition from the Enterprise City Council last month.
She spoke with Rep. Moore about her desire for a separate girls wrestling division in Alabama.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.