Dothan welcomes sweet new ATM

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan has a sweet new ATM in town.

Desserts by Jolando on Main Street is home to one of the only cake ATMs in the south.

The new contraption holds sweet treats that you can get with just the push of a button.

Teacher Jolando Butler started this bakery four years ago as a hobby.

It’s only open three days a week and, with a large customer base, he wanted to serve his customers every day of the week.

It took Butler almost two months to find an ATM like this one to purchase.

Butler says the ATM wouldn’t be a reality if not for the massive support of his customers.

“I appreciate our customers for sharing, for posting, for writing us messages. We’ve grown to over 13,000 followers, so it’s really, really great to have people that support you like that,” he said.

The bakery staff tries to change out the variety of flavors available every day.

But don’t wait too late to get your sweet fix; the cakes have been selling out fast.

The ATM in front of Desserts by Jolando is open 24/7.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.