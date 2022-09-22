Dothan man arrested for multiple burglaries

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A string of burglaries in the Dothan area over the past few weeks have been linked to a man now behind bars.

According to a Thursday morning release from the Dothan Police Department, officers responded to a Tuesday burglary call at the Dollar General in the 1000 block of Montgomery Highway at around 11:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers confirmed a suspect had gained access to the building by breaking the front glass window and proceeded to steal several pieces of merchandise from the store before fleeing.

Surveillance video at the store helped officers recognize the suspect in question, believed to be 51-year-old Damon Renwick Goodson of Dothan. According to the release, later that night officers located the suspect next to a vacant residence in the area. After a search warrant was issued and used, Dothan Police recovered multiple pieces of the previously stolen merchandise earlier in the night.

In addition to the Dollar General burglary, Goodson was linked to several other burglaries within the recent weeks. As a result, upon his arrest, Goodson was charged with six counts of third degree Burglary, one count of first degree Theft of Property, one count of second degree Theft of Property, three counts of third degree Theft of Property, and one count of third degree Criminal Mischief.

Goodson is currently listed as booked in the Houston County Jail, and according to the release his bond has been set at $68,000.

