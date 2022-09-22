Dothan man arrested for multiple burglaries

He was located following a Tuesday night burglary at Dollar General.
Damon Renwick Goodson, 51 of Dothan, was arrested after officers identified him via...
Damon Renwick Goodson, 51 of Dothan, was arrested after officers identified him via surveillance video following a late night Tuesday burglary at Dollar General.(WTVY | Houston County Jail)
By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A string of burglaries in the Dothan area over the past few weeks have been linked to a man now behind bars.

According to a Thursday morning release from the Dothan Police Department, officers responded to a Tuesday burglary call at the Dollar General in the 1000 block of Montgomery Highway at around 11:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers confirmed a suspect had gained access to the building by breaking the front glass window and proceeded to steal several pieces of merchandise from the store before fleeing.

Surveillance video at the store helped officers recognize the suspect in question, believed to be 51-year-old Damon Renwick Goodson of Dothan. According to the release, later that night officers located the suspect next to a vacant residence in the area. After a search warrant was issued and used, Dothan Police recovered multiple pieces of the previously stolen merchandise earlier in the night.

In addition to the Dollar General burglary, Goodson was linked to several other burglaries within the recent weeks. As a result, upon his arrest, Goodson was charged with six counts of third degree Burglary, one count of first degree Theft of Property, one count of second degree Theft of Property, three counts of third degree Theft of Property, and one count of third degree Criminal Mischief.

Goodson is currently listed as booked in the Houston County Jail, and according to the release his bond has been set at $68,000.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Missing Coffee County man found dead
Missing Coffee County man found dead from motorcycle crash
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
According to information obtained by News 4 from Houston County Sheriff’s Office, after an...
Police: Rehobeth man sets own home on fire, turns self in
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger of the District of Minnesota announces feeding program arrests on...
Dozens indicted in feeding scandal. Could Dothan be next?

Latest News

People shop at a Target store in Clifton, New Jersey, on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. The nation’s...
Walmart, Target begin holiday early to ease inflation sting
Former Elba principal received 10 years, hopes for probation
Former Elba principal received 10 years, hopes for probation
Rehobeth man sets own home on fire, turns himself in
Rehobeth man sets own home on fire, turns himself in
Debra Johnson Strickland pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two reduced assault charges, one a...
Former Elba principal receives 10-year sentence for causing wreck