Convicted Dothan nurse killer execution on hold

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A few months after Larry Anderson became judge, he presided over his first murder trial but 26 years later the convicted killer that he ordered executed is still alive.

This is one of Dothan’s most heinous crimes that involved the brutal death of Marylin Mitchell, a 21-year-old University of Alabama nursing graduate.

A Houston County jury convicted Artez Hammonds, and Judge Anderson sentenced him in 1996.

Since then, legal challenges have slowed the process, then a few days ago the state of Alabama snuffed out the final hope that Hammond’s execution would take place before Anderson retires in January.

In a court affidavit last week, the Alabama Department of Corrections said that it is not prepared to execute using nitrogen hypoxia.

The state in 2018 approved that method of execution and allowed Alabama inmates to choose whether they prefer to die through the use of nitrogen instead of lethal injection.

Hammonds signed up for nitrogen.

It’s not known when the state will use nitrogen and, for now, Hammonds has no execution date.

And that comes as little surprise because, not since 1989 has an inmate sentenced in Houston County been executed.

There are 17 from the county on death row.

