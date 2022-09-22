Advocacy groups calling for transparency in executions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re waiting to see if Alan Miller’s execution will go forward Thursday. This after a federal judge blocked it earlier this week after Miller claims the state lost his paperwork requesting an untried method of execution. The state is appealing that order. The case may end up at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Death penalty opponents delivered petitions with thousands of signatures Wednesday to Governor Kay Ivey’s office in hopes the state will pull back the curtain on how they carry out executions.

One of those petitions called the “Pull Back the Curtains” petition is demanding greater transparency from the state regarding executions. This comes after the delayed execution of Joe Nathan James, Jr. in July. The state said it had difficulty finding a vein beforehand.

Advocacy groups say public witnesses and the media should get to observe the execution process from beginning to end.

“We decided that we needed to call for more transparency and for them to open and keep that open. It doesn’t matter if you support or oppose the death penalty, if it’s a government process then it ought to be open to scrutiny,” Abraham Bonowitz, Executive Director of Death Penalty Action said.

