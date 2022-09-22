18-year-old added to credit card fraud arrests in Eufaula

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula police have made another arrest in the investigation into the credit card fraud at Lakeside High School.

18-year-old Nelson Swain III was arrested on a probable cause warrant on Sept. 22. Officers charged the suspect with one count of conspiracy to fraudulently use a credit card.

Police allege that Swain conspired with one or more people to use stolen cards to purchase unauthorized goods.

According to the Eufaula Police Department, this case still remains under investigation at this time.

All five suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

