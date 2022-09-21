Wallace-Dothan softball players named to All-Academic Team

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Eleven members of the Wallace Community College-Dothan softball team have been named to the 2021-22 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Academic teams.

The college announced the selection of student-athletes in a Wednesday press release. The NJCAA’s All-Academic teams recognize the players “for their dedication in the classroom as well as on the playing field,” with each student-athlete named achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher in the 2021-22 academic year.

The Lady Govs selections include Sophomores Emma Houston, Josie Ingle, and Robin Tomlin as well as Freshman Tatum Bartlett to the All-Academic First Team with a 4.00 GPA. Sophomore Taylor Clough and Freshman Eboné Pierson earned Second Team honors for GPAs between 3.80 and 3.99, while 5 other players were named to the All-Academic Third Team with a 3.60 to 3.79 GPA: Sophomores Madison Brown, Carolina Capps, and Grayson Laney; and Freshmen Madison Britt and Emily Castle.

According to the association website, the entire Lady Govs softball program averaged a GPA of 3.46, which ranks among the top 60 softball programs in the NJCAA.

“Wallace is so proud of these girls. They are student-athletes in every sense of the word,” said Lady Govs Head Softball Coach David Russo. “This award indicates how hard they work on and off the field, performing to such high academic standards while maintaining grueling practice and playing schedules. They do all that while representing the College admirably.”

Wallace-Dothan open their 2022-23 softball spring season on January 28, 2023. More information on the WCCD softball program can be found at wallace.edu/softball.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.