Troy University voted among best universities for military, veterans

Niya Hall Military Student Troy University
(Source Niya Hall)
By Julia Avant
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Military Times has voted Troy University among the best schools for military members and veterans, along with other awards.

The public university also ranks 13th in the Southeast, along with being in the top 50 out of hundreds of schools across the country for more than four years.

Scot Brumbeloe, director of military and veteran affairs, says students can make personal connections at Troy University.

“We have a number of career services that we offer. We have student organizations that are run through our center, as well as a list of scholarships that we support our veterans with,” said Brumbeloe.

One of the active duty scholarship recipients, Niya Hall, serves on the National Guard Army.

“Troy offers the active duty scholarships, so overall it takes off almost $2,500 off my tuition every semester, so that makes it so where I don’t have to pay anything out of my pocket with my benefits,” said Hall.

Besides the scholarship opportunities, Halls says the relationships with her peers and teachers are very personal, which she says allows her to stay on track to achieve her goals as a medical student.

“If I leave for a certain period of time, when I come back I have meetings with my advisors. They’re very personal, so I can speak with them on a personal level about where I’ve been and what I’ve been doing, and they bring me back to what I may have missed or where I may need to catch up at,” said Hall.

