Temporary closure of Eastgate disc golf course

(WTVY News 4)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here’s a heads up for those who enjoy disc golf in Dothan.

The Oaks Disc Golf Course at Eastgate Park will be closed Saturday, September 24, 2022, for a Cross Country meet. The disc golf course will re-open on Saturday afternoon, at approximately 2:00 p.m., after the end of the race.

Any questions, people can contact Eastgate Park at 334-615-3730.

