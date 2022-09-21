Temporary closure of Eastgate disc golf course

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here’s a heads up for those who enjoy disc golf in Dothan.

The Oaks Disc Golf Course at Eastgate Park will be closed Saturday, September 24, 2022, for a Cross Country meet. The disc golf course will re-open on Saturday afternoon, at approximately 2:00 p.m., after the end of the race.

Any questions, people can contact Eastgate Park at 334-615-3730.

