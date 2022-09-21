Study: Cancer deaths continue to fall, more survivors than ever

FILE - The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number...
FILE - The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number of cancer survivors living in the U.S. increased by more than 1 million.(WCAX)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report shows progress against cancer, with people in the United States surviving more than ever before.

The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number of cancer survivors living in the U.S. increased by more than 1 million.

As of January, there were 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S.

The association said that number is expected to increase to 26 million by 2040.

The report notes there were only 3 million cancer survivors back in 1971.

For all cancers combined, the five-year overall survival rate has increased from 49% in the mid-1970s to nearly 70% from 2011 to 2017.

And the overall cancer death rate, adjusted for age, continues to drop.

The report credits the progress against cancer to fewer people smoking and improvements in catching and treating cancer early.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Man who wrecked motorcycle struck, killed on Dothan roadway
Lawsuit: Dothan McDonalds serves chemicals to customer
U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger of the District of Minnesota announces feeding program arrests on...
Dozens indicted in feeding scandal. Could Dothan be next?
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

The Artemis 1 rocket stands ready on Launch Pad 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center, Friday, Aug....
NASA tries fueling moon rocket in test, but leak reoccurs
The NEWS 4 staff enjoyed learning a vital skill that could save someone in Sudden Cardiac Arrest.
NEWS 4 team learns vital life saving skills
The Tulsa Police Department said officers arrested Edward Price, AKA “Smacc Man,” at his...
SpongeBob shorts, socks lead to arrest of serial burglar, police say
For the first time, there have been more than 2 million arrests at the southern border in one...
An inside look at human smuggling at the border
The NEWS 4 staff enjoyed learning a vital skill that could save someone in Sudden Cardiac Arrest.
NEWS 4 team learns vital life saving skills