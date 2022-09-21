Several flu clinics happening in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several counties in and around the Wiregrass are setting up flu clinics in the upcoming weeks.

With flu season getting underway, it’s important to make sure that you are up-to-date on your vaccines to fight off these contagious ailments.

For your convenience, a list of these clinic events are available below and we will continue to update as News 4 learns of more locations:

The Henry County Health Department will hold a Flu Clinic on Friday, September 30 from 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The health department is located at 505 Kirkland Street in Abbeville. No appointment is necessary. The cost is $5 per shot if you do not have insurance. They will accept Medicare, Medicaid, Blue Cross and Blue Shield and most other insurance providers. For more information, call (334) 585-2660.

The Houston County Health Department will hold their annual Flu Clinic on Mondays, October 3 and 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The health department is located at 1781 East Cottonwood Road in Dothan. The public should bring their Medicare, Medicaid or other insurance card with them or they can pay $5 for the vaccine if no insurance. No one will be turned away for inability to pay.

The Barbour County Health Department will hold their annual Flu Clinic on Thursday, October 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The health department is located at 634 School Street in Eufaula.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.