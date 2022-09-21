Several flu clinics happening in the Wiregrass

News 4 is compiling a list of these flu clinic events, and we will continue to update as they come in.
Several counties in and around the Wiregrass are setting up flu clinics in the upcoming weeks.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several counties in and around the Wiregrass are setting up flu clinics in the upcoming weeks.

With flu season getting underway, it’s important to make sure that you are up-to-date on your vaccines to fight off these contagious ailments.

For your convenience, a list of these clinic events are available below and we will continue to update as News 4 learns of more locations:

  • The Henry County Health Department will hold a Flu Clinic on Friday, September 30 from 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The health department is located at 505 Kirkland Street in Abbeville. No appointment is necessary. The cost is $5 per shot if you do not have insurance. They will accept Medicare, Medicaid, Blue Cross and Blue Shield and most other insurance providers. For more information, call (334) 585-2660.
  • The Houston County Health Department will hold their annual Flu Clinic on Mondays, October 3 and 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The health department is located at 1781 East Cottonwood Road in Dothan. The public should bring their Medicare, Medicaid or other insurance card with them or they can pay $5 for the vaccine if no insurance. No one will be turned away for inability to pay.
  • The Barbour County Health Department will hold their annual Flu Clinic on Thursday, October 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The health department is located at 634 School Street in Eufaula.

