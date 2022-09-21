Police: Rehobeth man sets own home on fire, turns self in

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Rehobeth man turned himself in to police on Tuesday evening in connection to an August house fire.

According to information obtained by News 4 from Houston County Sheriff’s Office, after an investigation into an August 24 mobile home fire, a warrant was issued for the owner of the home, 34-year-old Donald Gene Hughes Jr.

The US Marshall service became involved in the search for Hughes, which prompted the Rehobeth man to turn himself in on September 20.

Hughes was charged with second degree Arson and booked on a $30,000 bond. According to Houston County Jail records, he was released at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

