NEWS 4 team learns vital life saving skills

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The NEWS 4 staff enjoyed learning a vital skill that could save someone in Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

Shawn Gibson with Southeast Alabama EMS and Captain Richie Byrd with Dothan Fire Department trained the NEWS 4 staff today in CPR and AED use so they can be more efficient first responders in an emergency.

Southeast Health Foundation is working towards making Houston County a “Heart Safe” place by reducing deaths from Sudden Cardiac Arrest occurring in the community. If you’re interested in learning more about training for your business, visit the Southeast Health Foundation website page.

Autoplay Caption

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.