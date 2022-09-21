NEWS 4 team learns vital life saving skills

By Sydney Brooks
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The NEWS 4 staff enjoyed learning a vital skill that could save someone in Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

Shawn Gibson with Southeast Alabama EMS and Captain Richie Byrd with Dothan Fire Department trained the NEWS 4 staff today in CPR and AED use so they can be more efficient first responders in an emergency.

Southeast Health Foundation is working towards making Houston County a “Heart Safe” place by reducing deaths from Sudden Cardiac Arrest occurring in the community. If you’re interested in learning more about training for your business, visit the Southeast Health Foundation website page.

NEWS 4 team learns vital life saving skills
