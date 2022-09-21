Missing Coffee County man found dead from motorcycle crash

The crash occurred on Hickman Avenue in Elba.
Police: Missing Coffee County man found dead
Police: Missing Coffee County man found dead(Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Coffee County man that was reported missing was found after police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Elba Police Department responded to a call at around 11:00 a.m. on September 21 from a landowner who located a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The crash site was on Hickman Avenue, just inside the Elba City limits.

The injured party on the scene, 41-year-old Joshua Burdeshaw of New Brockton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Burdeshaw was previously reported missing to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash is currently being investigated by Elba Police, with no further information available at this time. News 4 will provide updates if and when they are provided.

