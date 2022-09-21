Hotter Thursday, Then Some Relief

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Record-breaking heat is likely Thursday as we reach the middle to upper 90s, followed by a passing cold front during the evening hours that will bring us some relief for Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, we’re closely watching a tropical wave approaching the Caribbean, which could turn into a significant storm in the Gulf next week.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 68°.  Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 98°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – A stray shower or sprinkle early, then mostly clear. Low near 70°.  Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 70° High: 91° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 64° High: 88° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 92° 20%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 92° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 88° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy.  Low: 61° High: 87° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

