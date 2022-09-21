Hotter Thursday, Then Some Relief
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Record-breaking heat is likely Thursday as we reach the middle to upper 90s, followed by a passing cold front during the evening hours that will bring us some relief for Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, we’re closely watching a tropical wave approaching the Caribbean, which could turn into a significant storm in the Gulf next week.
TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 68°. Winds light & variable.
TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 98°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – A stray shower or sprinkle early, then mostly clear. Low near 70°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.
EXTENDED
FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 70° High: 91° 5%
SAT: Sunny. Low: 64° High: 88° 5%
SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 92° 20%
MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 92° 5%
TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 88° 5%
WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 87° 5%
COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.
