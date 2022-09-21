Highlands Elementary School hosts annual Pinwheels for Peace

Highlands Elementary School Hosts Annual Pinwheels for Peace
Highlands Elementary School Hosts Annual Pinwheels for Peace(Highlands Elementary School)
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Sep. 21, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In today’s world, peace needs to become more than just a word. On September 21, the students at Highlands Elementary School took part in an International art and literacy project, Pinwheels for Peace by “planting” pinwheels with messages of peace at the school entrance area.

Pinwheels for Peace is an art installation project started in 2005 by two art teachers, Ann Ayers and Ellen McMillan, of Coconut Creek, Florida, as a way for students to express their feelings about what’s going on in the world and in their lives.  In the first year, groups in over 1,325 locations throughout the world were spinning pinwheels on September 21st - there were approximately 500,000 pinwheels spinning throughout the world. At last count, in 2019, over 4.5 million pinwheels were spinning in over 3,500 locations, including the United States, Europe, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, and South America.

This project is non-political – peace doesn’t necessarily have to be associated with the conflict of war, it can be related to violence/intolerance in our daily lives, to peace of mind. To each of us, peace can take on a different meaning, but, in the end, it all comes down to a simple definition: “a state of calm and serenity, with no anxiety, the absence of violence, freedom from conflict or disagreement among people or groups of people.”

Highlands Elementary students created pinwheels of all shapes and sizes. As part of the creation process, the students will write their thoughts about “war and peace/tolerance/ living in harmony with others” on one side. On the other side, they will draw, paint, collage, etc. to visually express their feelings. The students will assemble these pinwheels and on International Day of Peace, they “planted” their pinwheels at the school entrance area as a public statement and art exhibit/installation.

On September 21st keep a lookout for the pinwheels – the spinning of the pinwheels in the wind will spread thoughts and feelings about peace throughout the country and the world!

