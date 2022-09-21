Fight after Eufaula football game leads to assault investigation

Eufaula police car
Eufaula police car(Source: Gray Television)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - On Friday, September 16, 2022 a 14-year-old was injured in a fight that took place after the football game.

During the parking lot altercation, a 12-year-old injured the 14-year-old. A video of the fight was submitted as evidence.

The incident has resulted in juvenile petitions being obtained and the incident will be handled in juvenile court.

The Eufaula Police Department is working closely with the Eufaula City System on this investigation and to stop future incidents from occurring.

The altercation was not affiliated with the athletics event or any other school sponsored activity at the high school.

Eufaula City Schools has since released a statement regarding safety measures at athletic events. The full letter with new procedures can be found below.

Image preview

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Man who wrecked motorcycle struck, killed on Dothan roadway
Lawsuit: Dothan McDonalds serves chemicals to customer
U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger of the District of Minnesota announces feeding program arrests on...
Dozens indicted in feeding scandal. Could Dothan be next?
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

According to information obtained by News 4 from Houston County Sheriff’s Office, after an...
Police: Rehobeth man sets own home on fire, turns self in
Police: Missing Coffee County man found dead
Missing Coffee County man found dead from motorcycle crash
FAMILY: Alabama veterans, being held captive in Ukraine, have been freed
Richard Mordecai escaped from Alexander City CBF
Alexander City CBF inmates recaptured