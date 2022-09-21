Fight after Eufaula football game leads to assault investigation

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - On Friday, September 16, 2022 a 14-year-old was injured in a fight that took place after the football game.

During the parking lot altercation, a 12-year-old injured the 14-year-old. A video of the fight was submitted as evidence.

The incident has resulted in juvenile petitions being obtained and the incident will be handled in juvenile court.

The Eufaula Police Department is working closely with the Eufaula City System on this investigation and to stop future incidents from occurring.

The altercation was not affiliated with the athletics event or any other school sponsored activity at the high school.

Eufaula City Schools has since released a statement regarding safety measures at athletic events. The full letter with new procedures can be found below.

