Enterprise State Community College holds “Pizza with President” event

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -The connection between faculty and student is an important one. That’s why Enterprise State took time for fellowship during the school day.

President Daniel Long and deans of Enterprise State gathered together for Pizza with the President. The event allowed time for students to mingle and get to know some faculty better.

Students were also given the opportunity to ask President Long and others questions about upcoming projects at the school. The purpose of an event like this is to deepen the understanding between student and faculty, so they can better serve one another.

President Long was excited to introduce the newly elected SGA officers. SGA President Alexis Lopez said, “Having a connection with faculty is just really great because it really improves the experience on campus. I feel like it encourages students to be more participative if they know that their faculty cares about them and cares about what they’re doing.”

President Long reiterated the faculty’s dedication to serving their student body as best they can. That is, even in the wake of the college officially reaching an enrollment of over 2,000 students.

