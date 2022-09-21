Enterprise man rescued residents from fire, honored by mayor

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Marvin Pinckney was recognized at the Enterprise City Council meeting on Tuesday for a self-less act that took place earlier this month.

Pickney, a retired Army Command Sergeant Major, was in his garage on September 3 when he noticed a neighbor’s home had been engulfed in flames.

He called 911 before bravely entering the home to rescue Mary Griffin and her caregiver. With help from another bystander, they were able to safely remove the women from the home.

Mayor William E. Cooper honored Pinckney for his actions that changed the outcome of what could have been a tragic situation.

“Mr. Pinckney, I know you do not want to be recognized as a hero, but you truly are,” Mayor Cooper said. “The City Council, Chief Davis, and I commend you on your unwavering regards to you own safety and for jumping into action without hesitation.”

Pinckney was presented a plaque and a Key to the City for his heroism.

