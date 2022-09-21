Enterprise man rescued residents from fire, honored by mayor

Pickney was awarded a plaque and Key to the City for his heroic actions
Pickney was awarded a plaque and Key to the City for his heroic actions(City of Enterprise)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Marvin Pinckney was recognized at the Enterprise City Council meeting on Tuesday for a self-less act that took place earlier this month.

Pickney, a retired Army Command Sergeant Major, was in his garage on September 3 when he noticed a neighbor’s home had been engulfed in flames.

He called 911 before bravely entering the home to rescue Mary Griffin and her caregiver. With help from another bystander, they were able to safely remove the women from the home.

Mayor William E. Cooper honored Pinckney for his actions that changed the outcome of what could have been a tragic situation.

“Mr. Pinckney, I know you do not want to be recognized as a hero, but you truly are,” Mayor Cooper said. “The City Council, Chief Davis, and I commend you on your unwavering regards to you own safety and for jumping into action without hesitation.”

Pinckney was presented a plaque and a Key to the City for his heroism.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit: Dothan McDonalds serves chemicals to customer
MGN
Man who wrecked motorcycle struck, killed on Dothan roadway
Booking photo from Dothan City Jail
Dothan man charged with harming elderly woman
Jessie Harris, 19, from Geneva, Alabama has been arrested for soliciting a minor
Covert operation leads to arrest of Geneva man
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, has claimed...
Early morning crash claims life of Eufaula resident

Latest News

Calvary Baptist Church photo
Commission nixes Dothan church’s rezoning plans
U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger of the District of Minnesota announces feeding program arrests on...
Dozens indicted in feeding scandal. Could Dothan be next?
church
Arrests in church burglary
Calvary
Church's rezoning request nixed