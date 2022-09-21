Enterprise city engineers prepare for city hall renovations

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Enterprise City Hall is ready for a makeover. After over 50 years, the building will undergo much needed renovations.

Right now, an architectural firm is putting the finishing touches on the construction plans for the building.

Currently the Enterprise police department, Mayor’s office, council chambers, municipal court, and city clerk is upstairs. With the renovations, the police department will move downstairs and to the basement.

This also gives the tourism and engineering departments space upstairs. City engineer Barry Mott hopes the adjustments will modernize the way the city interacts with the people it serves.

He said, “A lot of the rooms like the city council chambers are untouched. If you go back and look in historical records you’ll see photographs of when they opened the building, a lot of the same chairs and furnishings are still here. The city’s grown and the city’s changed since the late 60′s.”

Architects and engineers are also finalizing the plans for how the renovations would affect day to day operations in city hall. Officials plan to continue to let all the departments work in the building during construction.

Bids open for the renovation in October.

