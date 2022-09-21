Dothan Leisure Services hosts Art in the Park

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Calling all artists: Dothan Leisure Services is set to host Art in the Park on November 5, 2022.

The event will take place at Eastgate Park from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. and have booths for local artists to share and sell their art with the public.

There is no charge to display or sell artwork but vendors must register for a spot,

Vendors can start setting up their booths at 7:30 a.m. on November 5. DLS asks that artists bring their own tables and tents that fit in a 10′x10′ booth. There will not be electricity available.

Any medium of art is welcome. If you are interested in sharing your work please register by visiting this link and clicking on the activities tab.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.