Dothan Leisure Services hosts Art in the Park

By Cassidy Lee
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Calling all artists: Dothan Leisure Services is set to host Art in the Park on November 5, 2022.

The event will take place at Eastgate Park from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. and have booths for local artists to share and sell their art with the public.

There is no charge to display or sell artwork but vendors must register for a spot,

Vendors can start setting up their booths at 7:30 a.m. on November 5. DLS asks that artists bring their own tables and tents that fit in a 10′x10′ booth. There will not be electricity available.

Any medium of art is welcome. If you are interested in sharing your work please register by visiting this link and clicking on the activities tab.

