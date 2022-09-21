Commission nixes Dothan church’s rezoning plans

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan commissioners rejected a large Baptist church’s rezoning request on Tuesday, as the measure died on a deadlocked vote.

Calvary Baptist Church sought to have about 14 acres of wooded property a few blocks from its Montezuma Avenue campus rezoned so more homes than currently allowed could be constructed.

The church had planned to sell that property to a developer.

However, a handful of vocal residents objected to the rezoning.

“I love the wildlife, I love the natural barrier,” said Myrtle Mercer, who has resided in that area for decades.

Concerns that she and others raised included safety, traffic, and property values.

The measure died on the 3-3 commission vote.

Mayor Mark Saliba, himself a real estate developer, recused to avoid an appearance of impropriety.

Otherwise, he would have cast the deciding vote.

“Had (the rezoning proposal) passed, you would have seen a for sale sign in my yard,” Mercer said.

