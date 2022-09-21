Atlanta Braves clinch playoff berth for fifth straight year

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Braves have clinched a playoff berth.

Tuesday night, the Braves beat the Washington Nationals for their fifth straight win.

This is the fifth straight trip to the postseason for the Braves.

The Braves still trail the New York Mets by one game in the National League East with 14 games to go.

With the division crown likely comes a bye in the playoffs, so there’s still a lot to play for.

The Braves will face the Mets for a 3-game series Sept. 30-Oct. 2.

