SYNOPSIS – Another hot day ahead of us with highs in the middle 90s across the area. Tomorrow we could see record breaking heat with a forecast high of 97 degrees, make sure to stay hydrated. The weekend brings a little relief with lower humidity and temperatures in the upper 80s Saturday. Next week we will keep an eye on the tropics but nothing will bother us here at home for the next 7 days.

TODAY– Mostly sunny. High near 95°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 70°. Winds Light N 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny, HOT! High near 97°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 91° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 66° High: 88° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 91° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 92° 10%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 63° High: 88° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 88° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 72° High: 80° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY - Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

