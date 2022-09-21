Alabama AG joins 23 attorneys general opposed to credit card companies tracking gun, ammo sales

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined with attorneys general from 23 other states to oppose a recent move by credit card companies to track gun and ammunition sales.

Earlier this month, the International Standards Organization approved a new merchant category code to identify credit card sales of guns and ammunition. Advocates say the code is simply a tool to help financial institutions detect suspicious sales that might be associated with illegal activity like gun trafficking or mass shootings.

But in a letter to the chief executive officers of American Express, Mastercard and Visa, the 24 attorneys general argue the new code won’t protect public safety. Instead, it will help create a list of gun buyers that could be misused, they say.

